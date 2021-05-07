Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times speaks with Darleen Zerafa from Dar Kenn Għal Saħħtek, an organisation providing support for eating disorders. She said that the number of incoming calls increased by a third last year, with a noticeable rise of severe cases among children. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/calls-for-help-on-eating-disorders-shoot-up-by-a-third-during-pandemic.870064

The paper follows a press conference by Health Minister Chris Fearne announcing the early reopening of gyms, pools, and day centres on Monday 24. The minister said measures will be relaxed if new Covid-19 cases remain low. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/chris-fearne-and-charmaine-gauci-to-announce-easing-of-covid-19-rules.869914

