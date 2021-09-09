Malta: Corinthia withdraws from Dubai project

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Today reveals that Corinthia has pulled out of a luxury hotel project in Dubai after its partner sold its interest to another investor. The development in Meydan Beach would have seen 300 bedrooms with 60 serviced apartments and other facilities.

Another story reports on the publication of a booklet alerting people to possible scam techniques. Published by HSBC Malta and Ġemma, the Little Black Book of Scams and Frauds is in its fifth edition.

