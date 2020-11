Reading Time: < 1 minute

Corporate services provider Credence has been fined €261,484 by the Financial Investigation Analysis Unit for breaches of various money laundering regulations.

Credence Fiduciary Limited which offered trustee and fiduciary services and Credence Corporate and Advisory Services Limited which is a company service provider, were fined €118,365 and €143,119 respectively.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1739

Like this: Like Loading...