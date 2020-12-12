Malta: Court order tempers nurses’ union directives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that a judge has blocked planned industrial actions by the union of nurses in cases where they could put patients’ lives at risk. Other directives at Mater Dei can go ahead, meaning that eight of twelve operating theatres cannot be used.

Another story quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who warned families to tone down gatherings this Christmas and restrict lunches only to immediate members at their own households.

