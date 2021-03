Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the number of active Covid-19 cases have decreased to below 2,000. Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said that controls in communities are helping to contain the spread.

Another story reports that the courts granted bail to Matthew Pace and Lorraine Falzon after ensuring that evidence has been preserved. The two were among the 11 people to be arraigned last week on charges of money laundering.

