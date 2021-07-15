Malta: Covid-19 cases reach 1,000

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that Covid-19 active cases rose to 1,000 as another 218 patients were registered on Wednesday. This was the first time that more than 200 cases were recorded in a single day was the last week of March. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-14/local-news/218-new-Covid-19-cases-reported-as-active-cases-hit-1-000-mark-6736235194

The paper asks Education Minister Justyne Caruana whether the government is planning on reopening English language school in a controlled fashion. The minister said that discussions with the industry are ongoing. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-15/local-news/Discussions-ongoing-but-Education-Minister-noncommittal-on-reopening-plan-for-language-schools-6736235211

