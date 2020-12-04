Malta: Covid-19 casualties climb to 148

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that Covid-19 fatalities rose to 148 by Thursday after the death of another two infected men aged 64 and 74. Both victims were being treated for the disease at Mater Dei hospital.

The paper says the Prime Minister is defending Minister Ian Borg despite an admonishment by the courts over the way he had acquired a piece of land in 2014. Robert Abela said he will first wait for the court appeal before taking any position on the case.

