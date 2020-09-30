Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta

Malta: Covid-19 casualties reach 34

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that a 79-year-old woman died of Covid-19 on Monday, becoming the 34th victim of the disease in Malta. The woman had tested negative for the virus just two days before dying.

Another story quotes a statement by the Nationalist Party calling for full transparency by the government on any agreement with other countries. The PN said that Malta is an independent state and that its non-alignment policy is enshrined in the constitution.

