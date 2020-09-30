Malta: Covid-19 casualties reach 34

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that a 79-year-old woman died of Covid-19 on Monday, becoming the 34th victim of the disease in Malta. The woman had tested negative for the virus just two days before dying.

Another story quotes a statement by the Nationalist Party calling for full transparency by the government on any agreement with other countries. The PN said that Malta is an independent state and that its non-alignment policy is enshrined in the constitution.

Corporate Dispatch #10

