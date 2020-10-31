Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Covid-19 casualties rise to 61

The Independent reports on the death of a 68-year-old man on Friday who was infected with Covid-19. The man is the 61st victim of the disease and tested positive on October 26, a day after he was admitted to Mater Dei hospital.

Another story says that Finance Minister Edward Scicluna accepted a letter of resignation from Edwina Licari who sits on the board of the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit. The lawyer has also stepped down from her role at the financial services watchdog.  

