Malta: Covid-19 casualties rise to 61

The Independent reports on the death of a 68-year-old man on Friday who was infected with Covid-19. The man is the 61st victim of the disease and tested positive on October 26, a day after he was admitted to Mater Dei hospital.

Another story says that Finance Minister Edward Scicluna accepted a letter of resignation from Edwina Licari who sits on the board of the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit. The lawyer has also stepped down from her role at the financial services watchdog.

