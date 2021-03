Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the Health Ministry is ruling out the sale of Covid-19 rapid testing kits from pharmacies. A spokesperson said that the sale of over-the-counter products for self-testing is illegal.

The paper says that Anthony Debono, the husband of PN Gozo Minister Giovanna Debono, was cleared of all 13 charges in a work-for-votes scandal in 2013. Magistrate Neville Camilleri said there was not enough guilt to prove guilt.

