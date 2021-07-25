Malta: Covid-19 patient dies at Mater Dei

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa reports the death of a 73-year-old woman from Covid-19 at Mater Dei hospital on Saturday. Meanwhile, authorities confirmed that 299 infected students who were in Malta to learn English were repatriated.

The paper speaks with a non-EU citizen who flagged wage discrimination between Maltese workers who earned €7.50 an hour and foreign workers who made €4.95. The woman said she hoped the situation would improve after the pandemic, but feels it deteriorated.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro