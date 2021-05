Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that health authorities reached a new daily record of 7,008 individual vaccinations on Thursday. Health Minister Chris Fearne said that the Covid-19 positivity rate currently stands at 1.2 per cent of the population.

The paper speaks with the Operations Manager at CentreParc Holdings, Joe Bonello, who said that the outlook for summer is encouraging. He said that the early signs since the reopening of the retail sector were good.

