Malta: Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for non-EU workers

The Times reports that vaccination is now obligatory for non-EU citizens working in Malta before they can apply for a renewal of their working permits. The decision by the Health Ministry impacts around 17,000 people mainly from African and Asian countries. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/vaccination-made-mandatory-for-thousands-of-non-eu-workers.887212

The paper says that the tourism authority is organising repatriation flights to several European countries for English language students in Malta. An Italian MP said recently that around 120 Italian students aged 10 to 16 are currently in quarantine in Malta.

