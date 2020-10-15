Malta: Daily number of Covid-19 cases hits new record

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly reports that 111 Covid-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, the highest number in a single day since the start of the pandemic. At 940, the number of active cases is also at a record high.

Another story says that the UK Foreign Office is advising Britons against travelling to Malta this Winter, following a surge in Covid-19 cases. Malta remains on the UK’s quarantine list.

The paper reports that a hospital in Paris has commissioned Maltese architecture company AP Valletta to design a LiftTower as part of an extension project. The hospital was first opened in 1935.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 12

Like this: Like Loading...