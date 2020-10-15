Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Daily number of Covid-19 cases hits new record

The Malta Business Weekly reports that 111 Covid-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, the highest number in a single day since the start of the pandemic. At 940, the number of active cases is also at a record high.

Another story says that the UK Foreign Office is advising Britons against travelling to Malta this Winter, following a surge in Covid-19 cases. Malta remains on the UK’s quarantine list.

The paper reports that a hospital in Paris has commissioned Maltese architecture company AP Valletta to design a LiftTower as part of an extension project. The hospital was first opened in 1935.

