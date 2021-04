Reading Time: < 1 minute

Adreana Zammit has quit her role as a lawyer with Transport Malta in the wake of criticism that she was awarded lucrative contracts even before she graduated as a lawyer.

Zammit is the daughter of Transport Minister Ian Borg’s senior adviser, Jesmond Zammit.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745

