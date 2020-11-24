Malta: Death rate of Covid-19 patients in ITU stands at 60 percent

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes figures showing that six in ten Covid-19 patients who are taken into intensive care die from the disease despite the ventilators. Published by Mater Dei doctors, the report says the rate compares to other hospitals abroad.

Another story says that Malta has the third largest Cabinet in the EU, with 21 ministers including the Prime Minister. Greece, Poland, and Croatia also have 21 ministers while Spain and Sweden have 23 and Italy has 22.

