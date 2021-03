Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that brother Alfred and George Degiorgio, suspected of killing Daphne Caruana Galizia, have requested a pardon in exchange for information about involvement by a sitting and former minister in criminal activity.

The paper publishes an interview with EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders who raised concerns about the revised citizenship programme proposed by Malta. The Commissioner said that European values are not for sale.

