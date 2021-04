Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Today says that the investors and contractors are ditching risky development partnerships and have turned to acquiring luxury property, following the recent string of high-profile arrangements linked to money laundering.

Another story says that telephony operator Epic is partnering with telecommunications company Ericsson to pave the way for 5G infrastructure in Malta. Epic described the €40 million investment as a company milestone.

