Malta: Developers chief pleased with Budget measures

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont speaks to the president of the developers’ association, Sandro Chetcuti, who said that the budget present by the government is a ‘cure’ for the Covid-19 situation. Chetcuti expressed satisfaction with measures for the property and construction sector.

Another story quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that the EU cannot only discuss immigration with African partners, including Libya. He urged other leaders to engage with African governments on the issues that cause the phenomenon.

