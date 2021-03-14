Malta: Doctor says rate of Covid-19 casualties comparable to other countries

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa carries an interview with doctor Jean Karl Soler who expressed worry at deaths related to Covid-19 but said that the rate of casualties in Malta has never risen to an anomalous level compared with other countries.

Another story says that an email signed by PN Leader Bernard Grech requesting donations to the party accuses the Prime Minister of mismanaging the Covid-19 situation and says that the new variant should not be used as an excuse for the rise in cases.

