Malta: Doctors’ association president says health decisions are clouded by politics

In-Nazzjon speaks with the president of the Medical Association, Martin Balzan, who said that it is clear that the government is placing political considerations before health priorities in its management of the pandemic.

A second story reports that three Covid-19 patients died between Sunday and Monday, raising the number of total casualties to 354. Two women aged 62 and 82, and an 84-year-old man, died while they were being treated in hospital.

The paper quotes Culture Minister Jose Herrera who said that the Cabinet has not discussed the backlog in contact tracing efforts, which was reported to have fallen nine days behind.

