Malta: Doctors call for caution with Covid-19 medicines

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that a medical research lab in Tel Aviv claims to have developed medicines that are 93 per cent effective in the cure against Covid-19. Doctors in Malta said that progress has been reported in this area but appealed for caution.

Another story reports on a statement by online activist group CSN calling the Nationalist Party a weak opposition and launching a poll on whether a new party should be set up. The statement drew criticism from several PN candidates.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro