Malta: Double-murder suspect formally charged

The Independent reports that Daniel Muka has been formally charged with the murder of Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejovski in their home in Sliema last week. The 25-year-old pleaded not guilty.

Another story reports on the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech who had told investigators that Keith Schembri had paid €80,000 for the murder to be committed. Insector Keith Arnaud told the court that Schembri was twice questioned under arrest.

