Malta: Economic sentiment up by almost half since April

Kullħadd quotes an EU study which shows that economic sentiment among businesses and consumers rose by 45 percent between April and August. The paper says the increase in confidence coincided with the government’s regeneration plan.

The paper publishes figures from the annual report by the Worldwide Broadband Speed League which ranks Malta among the 20 countries with the highest internet speed in the world, and among the top five in the EU.

