Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Economic sentiment up by almost half since April

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd quotes an EU study which shows that economic sentiment among businesses and consumers rose by 45 percent between April and August. The paper says the increase in confidence coincided with the government’s regeneration plan.

The paper publishes figures from the annual report by the Worldwide Broadband Speed League which ranks Malta among the 20 countries with the highest internet speed in the world, and among the top five in the EU.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9
%d bloggers like this: