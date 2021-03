Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that Physical Education teachers were dismayed to learn that former footballer Daniel Bogdanovic was engaged by the Education Ministry on a three-month contract worth €15,000 without a public call.

Another report quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that the Prime Minister owes the nation an explanation about what is going on, following accusations that current and former ministers were involved in high-profile crimes.

