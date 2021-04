Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks with the president of the Union of Professional Educators, Graham Sansone, who declared his support for the reopening of schools on April 11. Sansone said that the spike in Covid-19 cases has now subsided.

Another report quotes President George Vella who called for national responsibility and solidarity especially during the pandemic. The President marked his second year in office on Easter day.

