Malta

Malta: Elderly man dies from Covid-19

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports on the death of an 80-year-old man from Covid-19, the 15th casualty from the disease. The patient was registered positive on Friday before being admitted to hospital on Wednesday, dying the following day.

Another story says that the government does not have a ‘concrete plan’ for the return to school. Education Minister Owen Bonnici told the paper that discussions with stakeholders, including teachers’ unions, are still ongoing.

