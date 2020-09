Reading Time: < 1 minute



A 62-year-old man from Birżebbuġa is being interrogated by the police in connection with a report of a young boy being handed a hunting firearm.

On Saturday morning, a CABS – Committee Against Bird Slaughter – team monitoring the area of Ħas Saptan valley filmed a boy, aged between approximately 10 and 13 years, roaming the countryside with a loaded shotgun.

The Environmental Protection Unit within the Police Force was informed at around 7.15am.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 16:50

Like this: Like Loading...