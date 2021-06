Reading Time: < 1 minute



In another move to lure more visitors and boost the tourism industry so badly hit by the pandemic, the government will be handing out €100 vouchers to elderly visitors travelling here in autumn.

The scheme applies to tourists aged 65 and over, staying here for at least 15 nights between 15 October and 19 December. Tour operators will be receiving individual barcodes, worth €100 each, which are then, in turn forwarded to the elderly tourists booking a visit to Malta.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745