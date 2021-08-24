Malta: Employers launch pre-budget proposals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent leads with a proposals document by the Malta Employers’ Association urging the government to address structural flaws in the economic system in the upcoming Budget rather than promising small-scale local projects. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-23/local-news/Not-the-time-for-Budget-of-five-a-side-pitches-and-pavements-employers-say-6736236166

The paper quotes a post by minister Edward Zammit Lewis in reaction to a report suggesting he sought jobs for his supporters with Tumas Group. The minister did not deny the claims but says he has always acted with integrity. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-23/local-news/Zammit-Lewis-does-not-deny-going-to-Yorgen-Fenech-for-jobs-for-constituents-6736236170

