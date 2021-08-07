Malta: Enemalta supplied generators to ease power issues

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon follows a press conference by Enemalta in the wake of a series of power outages. CEO Jason Vella said that the company supplied generators to power certain areas after problems with the distribution network in the last days.

Another story says that young singing and dancing duo Rihanna and Briannah are giving shows at different locations until Sunday to raise funds for two boys, Len and Jacob, who have been diagnosed with a rare condition.

