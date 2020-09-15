Malta: Environment Minister to present carbon neutrality strategy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia is set to present a Low Carbon Development Strategy to the Cabinet based on the Paris Agreement. Minister Farrugia told the paper that the ‘ambitious’ plan targets carbon neutrality by 2050.

The paper says that the process to select a new State Attorney will soon be triggered. The first person to occupy the role, Dr Victoria Buttigieg, has been appointed Attorney General following the departure of Dr Peter Grech last week.

Another story reports that Transport Malta submitted its response to the Public Contracts Review Board after an objection lodged by Virtu Ferries over the ferry services tender. The paper says this is another step towards sea transportation.

