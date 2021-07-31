Malta: Equality Minister denounces hate speech against transgender person

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that Equality Minister Owen Bonnici condemned online hate speech targeting a transgender person. The minister said that social media should be a tool for networking not a platform for attacks.

Another story quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela that institutions have the freedom to carry out their function, adding that the government will increase resources to support investigations. Abela said no one will enjoy impunity. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/07/aggornat-impunita-ghal-hadd-fdan-il-pajjiz-il-pm/

