Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes a rule of law report by the EU Commission which says that the government failed to investigate systemic corruption at the highest levels. The murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia caused ‘irreparable harm’ to freedom of expression in Malta, notes the report.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch #10

Like this: Like Loading...