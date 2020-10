Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times claims that Europol threatened to pull out of the Caruana Galizia murder investigation last year unless action was taken against Melvin Theuma. Investigators in Malta were hesitant to arrest Theuma.

Another story quotes a report which says that Malta’s biodiversity ecosystem is the most vulnerable in the world. Compiled by the Swiss Re Institute, the report marks 100 percent of Malta’s ecosystem as fragile.

