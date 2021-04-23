Malta: Fast ferry fares have yet to be set

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the two companies which announced a fast ferry service between Malta and Gozo from June are still structuring their prices and cannot yet say whether they will adopt different fare categories.

Another story follows a trail of leaked emails linked to the IIP scheme showing that most of the passport buyers went for the cheapest option of renting property for about €1,400 monthly to satisfy the residency obligations of the programme.

