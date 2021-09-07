Malta: Fewer people sought shelter at Dar il-Hena in 2020

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes a report by Dar il-Hena foundation indicating that the number of persons who stayed at its shelters decreased by almost two-thirds during 2020, compared with the previous year.

The paper asks PN MP Hermann Schiavone whether he had any communication with Yorgen Fenech in March 2019. Schiavone replied that he could not exclude getting in touch with the businessman about an event held around that time but could not recall the exchange. Read more: https://talk.mt/schiavone-ma-jeskludix-li-fl-2019-seta-kkomunika-ma-yorgen-fenech/

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro