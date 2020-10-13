Malta: Final report submitted to Moneyval

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reveals that Malta sent its final report to the Council of Europe’s Moneyval last week. The body will assess the changes implemented since the last test and give the results to the international Financial Action Task Force.

The paper speaks to Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia about the agreement signed on Friday between the government and the hunters’ federation. The Minister said he understands the concern of those opposing the deal and promised more public spaces.

