Malta: Finance minister tight-lipped on anti-money laundering assessment

Illum says that the government is lobbying the Financial Action Task Force over a report on the anti-money laundering infrastructure in Malta. Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said that it is imprudent to talk about the outcomes while the process is still ongoing.

The paper carries an interview with Malta International Airport CEO Alan Borg who said that the company estimates a loss of almost €70 million because of the pandemic. The CEO said that the airport’s priority is the vaccination programme.

