The Malta Business Weekly reports that the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit is setting up a team to enforce a cash restriction of €10,000 introduced in March. The cap applies to transactions in all business activities.

The papery speaks with business and professional bodies about the Moneyval assessment. Leaders said that the initial feedback was positive and that the test is crucial for Malta’s reputation.

