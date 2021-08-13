Malta: Fire engulfs Eden Cinemas

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports on a fire that broke out at the Eden Cinemas complex on Thursday, causing extensive damage to movie theatres. No one was injured in the incident and the fires were brought under control by the Civil Protection Department. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-12/local-news/Two-fires-in-St-Julian-s-6736235911

The paper follows the testimony of Matthew Caruana Galizia in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech. He said that he was helping his mother with the investigation into the Electrogas deal because she was not tech-savvy. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-12/local-news/LIVE-Yorgen-Fenech-compilation-Matthew-Caruana-Galizia-cross-examined-by-defence-6736235914

Another story says that 400,000 people have now had a double dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, equivalent to 86 per cent of the population. This sets the highest rate of vaccinations in Europe. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-12/local-news/51-new-Covid-19-cases-registered-as-over-400-000-now-fully-vaccinated-6736235919

