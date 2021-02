Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta has now received the third vaccine against Covid-19 with the arrival of the first consignment of the vaccine developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca last night at 11pm.

In a post on social media, Robert Abela described this development as a very important milestone in the plan to get Malta back to normality.

Source TVM

Updated 1635

CorporateDispatchPRO – Beyond Headlines About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust. Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first

Like this: Like Loading...