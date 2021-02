Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times follows the case in court about the 2018 double-decker tragedy that left two passengers dead and many injured. Four company directors and the driver pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

A second story says that the UK variant of the coronavirus now accounts for about eight percent of total active cases in Malta. Authorities have observed an increase in the local transmission rate of the strand.

