Malta: Five language schools close down

The Times reports that five language schools have shut down as a consequence of the pandemic. The federation of English language schools did not identify the schools but said the closures demonstrate the urgency of the situation. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/covid-forces-five-language-schools-to-close-down.869116

Another story says that EU border control agency Frontex is planning to start operating a surveillance drone from Malta to follow migrant movements in the Mediterranean. A spokesperson said that currently planes are limited by fuel capacity. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/eu-border-agency-frontex-to-deploy-drone-from-malta-in-100-million.869113

