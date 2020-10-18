Malta: Five percent increase in GDP

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd says that GDP grew by five percent in the last six months, stimulated by the government’s financial package. The paper says the economy in Malta outpaced the EU average where many member states experienced declines.

Another story says that Birdlife Malta and Nature Trust have agreements for the management of sites similar to those signed by the government with the hunters’ federation last week. The paper says these agreements cost hundreds of thousands of public funds every year.

