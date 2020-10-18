Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Five percent increase in GDP

Kullħadd says that GDP grew by five percent in the last six months, stimulated by the government’s financial package. The paper says the economy in Malta outpaced the EU average where many member states experienced declines.

Another story says that Birdlife Malta and Nature Trust have agreements for the management of sites similar to those signed by the government with the hunters’ federation last week. The paper says these agreements cost hundreds of thousands of public funds every year.

