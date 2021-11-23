Malta: Food drags inflation upwards again

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Food remained the largest contributor to inflation as measured by the Retail Price Index, the NSO said today. The annual rate of inflation has reached 2.25% in October, up from 2.25% the month before.

The 12-month moving average rate for October stood at 1.12% (Table 2). The largest upward impact on annual inflation was measured in the Food Index (+0.73%).

While food remained the main inflationary driver over the past month, the average of the past year shows that the highest annual inflation rates were registered in clothing and footwear (4.25%) and household equipment and house maintenance costs (3.60%) with food in third place with 3.4%. On the other hand, the lowest annual inflation rates were registered in water, electricity, gas and fuels (no change) and beverages and tobacco (0.60%).

Despite increasing levels of inflation, Eurostat data published earlier this week showed Malta was at the lower end of inflationary levels compared to its EU counterparts.