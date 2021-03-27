Malta: Former chief of staff accused of evading taxes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon follows the testimony of financial crime police officers who told the courts that Keith Schembri evaded taxes on the sale of printing equipment to Progress Press, while making illegal payments using a complex network of offshore companies.

Another report covers a briefing by Public Health Superintendent Charmain Gauci who said that the UK variant of the Covid-19 accounts for three in four cases of local transmissions. There was also an increase in cases of the South African variant.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...