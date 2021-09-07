Malta: Former EU Commissioner to face charges

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times leads with the criminal charges filed against former EU Commissioner John Dalli over allegations that his aide at the time requested a €60 million bribe from a Swedish company. EU investigators had said that Dalli knew about the solicitation. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/john-dalli-to-face-charges-of-60-million-bribery-scandal.898555

The paper quotes statements by the Malta Employers Association and the SME Chamber calling for equal treatment of businesses by tax authorities. The bodies were reacting to reports that political media companies owe some €5 million in VAT.

