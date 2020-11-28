Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Former MFSA chief says he was not pressured into resigning

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports on the testimony of Joseph Cuschieri, who said he resigned out of his own free will from CEO of the Financial Services Authority. The resignation came on the same day that a board handed its review on his trip to Las Vegas with Yorgen Fenech. 

The paper quotes Konrad Mizzi who told the Caruana Galizia public inquiry that he had no involvement in the murder of the journalist and that he is saddened by it. The former minister said he was on a visit abroad when he received news of the assassination.

