Malta: Former MFSA chief says he was not pressured into resigning

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports on the testimony of Joseph Cuschieri, who said he resigned out of his own free will from CEO of the Financial Services Authority. The resignation came on the same day that a board handed its review on his trip to Las Vegas with Yorgen Fenech.

The paper quotes Konrad Mizzi who told the Caruana Galizia public inquiry that he had no involvement in the murder of the journalist and that he is saddened by it. The former minister said he was on a visit abroad when he received news of the assassination.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...