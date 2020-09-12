Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Former minister reveals strained relationship with Keith Schembri

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent follows the testimony of former Deputy Prime Minister Louis Grech in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry who said that the chief of staff at the time, Keith Schembri, had a strong personality and there was a phase when the two did not get along. 

Another story reports that a Covid-19 patient who had recovered has tested positive a second time. Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci warned that case clusters are rising among families and co-workers.

