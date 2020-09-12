Malta: Former minister reveals strained relationship with Keith Schembri

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent follows the testimony of former Deputy Prime Minister Louis Grech in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry who said that the chief of staff at the time, Keith Schembri, had a strong personality and there was a phase when the two did not get along.

Another story reports that a Covid-19 patient who had recovered has tested positive a second time. Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci warned that case clusters are rising among families and co-workers.

